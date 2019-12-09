The legend of Saint Lucia is the story of a young girl, clad in a white gown with a red sash, her head surrounded by a halo of light, who appeared to bring hope, warmth and food to those in need during a time of famine in Sweden. With the coming of Christianity to Sweden around 1200, it’s thought that missionaries shared the story of Lucia bringing food and drink to the poor.

The Lindsborg St. Lucia Festival is a celebration of the legend during the holiday season. Lindsborg’s traditional festival will be celebrated Dece. 14th, a day after the true St. Lucia Day, celebrated in Sweden on Dec.13.

The Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers host the festival event by providing Swedish folk dancing performances and holding a bake sale with all proceeds being donated to he Associated Churches Of Lindsborg, in the true Saint Lucia fashion of giving to others. Saint Lucia, star boys, and attendants will also be downtown serving refreshments.

The day begins at 10:00 a.m. with live holiday music downtown. A processional of girls in white carrying candles and stjärngosse (star boys) lead the crowd to the Bethany Lutheran Church where the annual St. Lucia is crowned. The new Lucia goes among the crowd serving ginger cookies and coffee.

This year’s St. Lucia is Smoky Valley High School senior Eliana McMillan. McMillan along with her attendants and Star Boys will participate in a traditional candle-lit St. Lucia service at 3 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church with a reception to follow.

Other events for the festival include:

8 to 10 a.m. — | Swedish Pancake Feed, Evangelical Covenant Church of Lindsborg Kansas, 102 S Washington Street. Proceeds toSteps to End Poverty of McPherson County.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Swedish Baked Goods and Julkarve Sale at Rendezvous Outfitters, 13 N Main St, Lindsborg

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — St. Lucia & Star Boy crafts, Lindsborg Community Library, 111 S Main St.

10:15 a.m. Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers and fourth graders perform downtown on North Main, Lindsborg

10:45 a.m. — Procession to Bethany Lutheran Church from downtown with the fourth graders

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Folktales & Story Telling every half-hour: The Dala Horse - Hemslöjd, Inc., 201 N Main St; The Tomte - The Good Merchant, 131 N Main St.; A Swedish Christmas - First Bank Kansas, 118 N Main St.; Saint Lucia & Star Boy - Lucia Park, next to City Hall, 101 S Main St. (inclement weather location - Lindsborg Community Library, 111 S Main St.)

11:30 a.m. — Fourth grade St. Lucia Service at Bethany Lutheran Church, Reception follows, 320 N Main St, Lindsborg.

1:15 p.m. — performance by Lindsborg Folkdanslag at Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N Main St, Lindsborg

1:45 p.m. — performance by Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers at Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N Main St, Lindsborg