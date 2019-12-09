Basketball, wrestling and cheer athletes take center stage for preview night at Pratt High School.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Pratt High School winter sports teams were introduced to the community at the Winter Sports Expo.

The night started with head wrestling coach Tate Thompson introducing each wrestler. The 2019-2020 team features 35 boys and 10 girls, who began competition at Dodge City last week.

High School girls basketball coach Dustin Hildebrand introduced his team next with 23 active members.

The cheerleaders followed the girls scrimmage showcasing their recent competition routine to those in attendance, and then they were individually introduced by assistant cheer coach Kristen Hodgkinson.

Finally, the boys basketball team players were introduced by head coach Chris Battin and the boys had their scrimmage.

In the coaches' introductions, all spoke of their excitement for the new season.

