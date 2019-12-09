The Pratt Pilot Club International announces several special honors, a visit from 2019 Miss Kansas and one of their own, Linda Broce, winning an award for her ambassadorial input.

Miss Kansas 2019, Annika Wooten, visited the Pratt Pilot Club recently and told of her talent she will perform at the Miss America Pageant in December. The national show will be broadcast on NBC on December 19, during which Wooten hopes she is selected to perform her speed painting skills. She has been part of several Pratt events which featured her speed painting, then auctioned off the finished product.

Heartland Pilot International Governor Faye Kuhn announced last month that the Pratt Pilot Club selected Linda Broce (right) as the 2019-2020 Pilot Ambassador. Broce has been instrumental in the fundraising and completion of the new Friendship Inclusive Playground Project at Sixth Street Park in Pratt. She has been Director and Secretary for the group, and currently Co-chairs the Projects and Youth Division in Pratt.