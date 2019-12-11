Boys basketball team loses season opener.

The opening game for the Pratt High boys basketball team didn’t end in Pratt’s favor, but lessons were learned that prepared the team for the rest of the season.

Senior Noah Malone saw how the youth of the team hurt their performance.

“I would say that the game on Friday really put things in perspective for us,” Malone explained. “We, as a team, are a very young varsity squad, and inexperience hurt us.”

The team has many new varsity players, which was a challenge for the team.

“Many players played in their first varsity game,” Battin said.

Sophomore Matthew Shanline was able to step up and performed well at Friday’s game.

“We were really happy with the way Matthew Shanline was able to play, him being just a sophomore,” Malone said.

“I felt like Matt Shanline competed on both ends of the floor and played with some toughness,” Battin added.

After Friday’s game, the team knows what they need to practice for Monday’s game.

“Larned is a very athletic and talented team, and they were ready to go,” Malone said. “We definitely were able to see where we need to work and what to improve.”

“We are going to continue focus on being strong with the basketball and getting downhill drives,” Battin said.

Larned was a tough match for the Greenbacks, but Battin’s goal is to play at their level.

“Larned is a veteran team that is very aggressive and plays hard,” Battin said. “We have to learn how to value the basketball more and compete at a higher level.”

The Greenbacks will face Chaparral on Monday, Dec. 9 at Chaparral to begin the Cheney Tournament.

“We had a great practice on Sunday,” said Malone, “and we are ready to go for the Cheney Tournament this week.”