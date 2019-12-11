Pratt wrestling is off to a great start with winners in first tournament of season.

Saturday was a historic day in the Kansas wrestling world, as KSHSAA began its first season to hold a girls wrestling competition. Pratt hosted and took 2nd place at the tournament against 14 other teams, and saw many successes in both the boys and the girls. Saturday was a redemptive day for the Greenbacks after losing 55-12 at the Dodge City dual on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Among Pratt’s success were the Outstanding Wrestler awards.

“Pratt also swept the Outstanding Wrestler awards with Devon Weber and Livia Swift taking home top honors,” Head Coach Tate Thompson said.

Livia ended Saturday with all wins, bringing her record to 4-0 and taking home first place.

In the 101 pound division, sophomore Daisy Herrman took 4th place, freshman Kena Sterling took 3rd place, and freshman Lilly Herrman took 2nd place.

In the 109 pound bracket, freshman Jadyn Thompson took home the gold to put her record at 3-0.

In the 116/123 pound combined division, junior Payton Woody took 2nd place, and freshman Auriella McBee took 4th.

“The girls were fun to watch,” Thompson said.

Greenback boys get two wins

The boys saw many wins as well.

Junior Devon Weber took home his second Pratt Invitational win for the 113 pound division, bringing his record to 5-0 for the season.

“Add Outstanding Wrestler of the Pratt Invitational to his list of achievements as Devon looks forward to Douglass and keeps his focus on his short and long term goals, not overlooking any opponent,” Thompson said.

Sophomore Koda Dipman saw his second Pratt Invitational win as well in the 132 pound division, bringing his record to 4-0 for the season.

In the 195 pound division, senior Hunter Huber brought ended as the Pratt Invitational runner-up. His record is now 2-2 for the season.

Junior Kaiser Pelland took 3rd place in the 120 pound division, and sophomore Dalton Weber ended in 3rd place as well in the 106 pound division.

“Dalton is listening, improving and keeping a level head about him,” Thompson said. “Each week he will look better and by the end of the season, he will be much different than his first few outings.”

Sophomore Jesus Ornelas took 4th place in the 285 pound division.

“We are excited to have a mold-able heavyweight who is just beginning to see what his potential is for the season,” Thompson said.

Though the boys’ team placed second at the tournament, Thompson feels the team can compete even better.

“We will make the adjustments in a full week of practice and improve,” Thompson said. “Once we shore up some positioning deficiencies and situational mistakes, we will be a better team.”