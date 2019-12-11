Pratt EMS and county sheriff officials responded Wednesday morning

A Pratt man received a minor injury following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in southeast Pratt County.

Dr. Lee Ingram, 82 of Pratt, was southbound on SE 90th Avenue in a 1998 Lincoln Town Car when he failed to yield to a 2016 Chevrolet work pickup for NextEra Energy that was eastbound on SE 60th Street, driven by 30-year-old Garret Metz of Andover, said Pratt County Sheriff Jimmy White.

The Lincoln struck the Chevrolet at the drivers door. The Lincoln spun around 180 degrees and came to a stop, facing north, in the intersection while the pickup came to a stop in the ditch on the south side of the road and facing west.

Pratt County EMS responded to the scene but both drivers refused transport. Pratt County Rescue and Pratt County Sheriff Office responded to the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident that was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.