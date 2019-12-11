Greenback Dani Staats led all scorers with 22 points in Friday's basketball game which Pratt won 49-34.

The Pratt High School girls basketball team opened the season with a win against Larned, making up for height with strong teamwork on Friday, Dec. 6. The Lady Greenbacks ended the game with a score of 49-34 in Pratt’s favor.

Senior Dani Staats led the team with 22 points.

“She did a great job of attacking the basket and made 12/13 free throws,” Hildebrand said.

Though junior Sian Helfrich wasn’t a high scorer, she helped the team defensively.

“She does a lot of things in the defensive end for us and brings a lot of energy,” said Hildebrand.

Dani Staats said she thought the team worked well together.

“Everyone contributed in ways that we needed even if it wasn’t scoring. Kyra Johnson, for example, had some much needed rebounds that were vital to win.” Staats explained. “Lexi Walker and Gabby Gatlin hit some outside shots that helped us keep the lead the whole game.”

Sophomore Lexi Walker scored 11 points, and senior Kyra Johnson had a strong rebound game.

“Kyra had 8 rebounds and is right back where she left off last year in that category,” Hildebrand said. “We had 18 points off turnovers.”

Going into the fourth quarter, the team only led by 1 point, so turnovers were a huge part of Pratt’s successful game.

“We controlled most of the game and led from early on all the way through but didn’t pull away until in the 4th quarter when we started pressing and caused several turnovers that turned into fast break points,” Hildebrand said.

Staats said the team took control of the game in the final quarter.

“The first three quarters were rocky, but in the fourth quarter we were able to gather points and simultaneously shut Larned down on defense, something we couldn’t do at first,” Staats said.

Hildebrand said he hopes to strengthen the defense.

“I have been pleased with how we have moved the ball and attacked offensively,” he said.

“We still need to get better defensively guarding the lane especially since we will be under sized most games.”

The boys and girls basketball teams will face Chaparral on Monday, Dec. 9 at Chaparral, which is the first game of the Cheney tournament.

“I feel they are similar to Larned in that they have some height we have to go against but feel we have the better guards,” Hildebrand explained. “We plan on continuing to improve our interior defense and limit the opponents scoring inside.”

Hildebrand sees areas the team can improve offensively as well.

“We didn’t necessarily shoot the ball well but executed offensively and got open looks that hopefully we will step up and make next time,” Hildebrand said.

Staats and the rest of the team were excited to open the season with a win.

“There’s no better way to start the season,” Staats said.