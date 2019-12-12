Pratt City Commission confirms Bruce Pinkall.

Interim City Manager Bruce Pinkall will officially take office as the newly-appointed city manager on January 1, 2020.

Pinkall’s official appointment was confirmed at the regular Pratt City Commission meeting Monday, December 2, as part of an agenda item which included five other 2020 agreements and contracts.

Commissioner Jason Leslie made the motion to approve Pinkall’s appointment, with second by Commissioner Zach Deeds.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Pinkall said. “I have a great staff to work with, so I think we’ll hit the ground running.”

Commissioner Gary Schmidt said the January 1 appointment date was selected for accounting purposes.

The appointment carries an annual salary of $105,000 and the standard benefit package provided to all city employees.

It automatically renews annually unless either Pinkall or city commissioners give notification in writing no later than October 1 annually that the terms of the agreement will not be extended.

Pinkall has been filled the role of city manager since August 5 when he was appointed to fill the vacancy after commissioners voted not to renew the contract for then-city manager Roy Eckert.

Pinkall joined the City of Pratt as recreation director on January 4, 1988.

In addition to overseeing sports and recreational events, Pinkall served as a city liaison for the Track and Soccer Addition to the Green Sports Complex for which there was a ribbon-cutting last October.

Community support for Pinkall’s appointment was voiced at the September 3 city commission meeting by Pratt Realtor Rich Sanders. However, there was no discussion at the December 2 meeting regarding other applicants.

Of the other five 2020 Agreements and Contracts presented, commissioners tabled the renewal of the Pratt Municipal Judge Agreement until after the city budget has been finalized.

Approved at the December 2 meeting were renewal agreements with Pratt Senior Citizens Organization for lease of the city-owned property at 619 North Main and with the Pratt Area Humane Society for services to the city.

The lease agreement for the Senior Citizens property provides that the Senior Citizen organization will be responsible for the providing all utilities and that the city will responsible for liability insurance.

During the discussion of the lease agreement, Commissioner Schmidt asked who was responsible for opening the doors for after-hour events at the center and Pinkall said he would follow up to be sure the building is opened on schedule so participants would not be kept waiting outside.

The agreement with Pratt Area Humane Society will continue, providing a $3,000 monthly payment from the city for shelter services and a credit of $6,000 toward city utility bills for calendar year 2020.

In response to an inquiry by Commissioner Don Peters, Pratt Police Chief Nate Humble said city police take an average of seven animals to the shelter monthly.

Mayor Doug Meyer confirmed in response to Peters’ query that the Pratt Area Humane Society continues to maintain a “no-kill” policy.

In other business, city commissioners:

*Gave final approval to a loan amendment relating to the North Main Street/Airport Water Line Project to authorize an increase of $60,000, bringing the total loan amount to $585,000, and to revise the first repayment to come due in August 2020. Work on the project is scheduled to start sometime this spring, with an anticipated completion date by this fall and will bring potable water to the Pratt Airport and surrounding homes and businesses.

*On recommendation of City Finance Director Diana Garten approved an annual resolution relating to accounting methods, to conform with the practice preferred by auditors.

*Renewed a resolution supporting the city’s participation in Region 3 Mitigation Plan’s Five-Year Update, relating to flood plains, among other matters.

*Approved Malt Beverage Licenses for

--Kanza Corporation-Ampride, 916 South Main

--The Chapeau, 701 North Main

--Love's Travel Stops, 1412 East 1st

--Casey's General Store, 1900 East 1st

--Kwik Shop, 116 Washington

--Dillion's, 1108 East 1st

--Walmart, 2003 E. 1st

-- GMRG ACQ 1 - Pizza Hut, 1108 E. 1st

Humble said Pizza Hut is a new applicant for a Malt Beverage license and recognized Robert Sponaugle who was in attendance to represent the business.

Humble also reported at the December 2 meeting that a renewal application had not yet been received from El Trancazo at 703 North Main.

Commissioners tabled Ordinance1911 to amend classifications and compensation of hourly employees and salaries of elected and appointed officers and employees of the city, including the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department, saying it would be considered at their December 16 regular meeting.