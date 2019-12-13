A man who was the subject of a manhunt in southern Leavenworth County has been sentenced to probation for drug charges.

Rahm O. Pearson, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and violating a drug tax stamp law.

The crimes occurred Oct. 9 in southern Leavenworth County. Pearson reportedly had been a passenger in a car that was involved in a pursuit and he ended up fleeing on foot. He was apprehended several hours later, according to court documents.

Authorities found marijuana during a search of the vehicle, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Pearson pleaded guilty to the drug charges last month.

During Wednesday's sentencing, Pearson's attorney, John Bryant, noted that his client was not the driver who allegedly led law enforcement officers on a vehicle pursuit.

"He did accept responsibility judge," Bryant said of his client.

The defense attorney said Pearson is far from being a hardened criminal. Bryant said Pearson had spent more than 60 days in jail since the incident.

"That's not how he wants to live his life," Bryant said.

When given the opportunity to speak, Pearson asked the judge to consider allowing him to go back to his family.

"I really have learned a valuable lesson," he said.

District Judge Gibbens suspended a 15-month prison sentence and placed Pearson on probation for 18 months.

Gibbens said drug treatment for the defendant is mandatory in the case.

Charges are still pending against a co-defendant, Jerron Cheeks-Beard.

