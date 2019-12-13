More than 350 Hutchinson Community College athletes competing in nine sports ranging from football to women’s volleyball will benefit from an agreement the college reached with Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The agreement designates the new HRMC Orthopedic unit, which was opened in October, as the provider of choice for the college’s athletic department.

This agreement is a win-win for HRMC and HCC and creates an opportunity for Hutch Regional to move deeper into sports medicine. In addition to serving as the medical home for HCC athletes, Hutch Regional has also committed to spreading the word regarding the school’s nationally recognized athletic teams and programs.

Athletes competing in men’s and women’s basketball, track, cross country; women’s softball, soccer and volleyball; and men’s baseball, football, and golf will utilize a broad range of Orthopedic Services.

Services the athletes will have access to include a dedicated 18 room Orthopedics wing with a recovery gym on the floor, a Mako Stryker Robotic arm that allows surgeons to operate with great precision on knee replacements and the finest MRI in the region. A highly efficient emergency department will allow for quick treatment after accidents or falls. And, while we hope that no athletes ever need it, the best Intensive Care Unit in south central Kansas is located within Hutch Regional.

Sports related injuries potentially may have an adverse impact on the long-term health of student-athletes. In each situation, speedy and high-quality treatment methods are essential to prevent life-long disabilities.

The Center for Disease Control reports that more injuries occur during practice than from actual game competition. Still, the most severe injuries occur during team to team competition.

The CDC commends athletic organizations for their efforts to develop strategies and methods to reduce sports injuries. Committees are working tirelessly to recommend rules and policy changes designed to reduce injuries in organized sports. Most of all, the policymakers suggest colleges deal with healthcare organizations that are prepared to handle each injury in the most professional manner.

Partnering with HCC is nothing new to Hutch Regional as we enjoy a long-term relationship with the college. Many of the 1,400 Hutch Regional employees are HCC alumni, so we are the benefactors of the excellent education they received through the college’s Nursing, Paramedic, and Allied Health Professional Programs. Annually, the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation makes scholarship grants to the HCC Nursing Program.

Hutchinson Community College has great pride in our community as is evidenced by the fact that 62% of the HCC graduates remain in Kansas to work in professions ranging from healthcare, as firefighters, welders or in positions that support agriculture. In doing so, HCC, the fourth oldest community college in Kansas, gives back to the community it has served for 91 years.

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has taken a giant step in partnering with one of Kansas’ oldest and finest community colleges.

Happy holidays.

Ken Johnson is the president and CEO of HRMC.