Look for highs in the mid-50s on Friday in the Topeka vicinity before a cold front moves through the area, dropping temperatures over the weekend and bringing with it a chance for rain and snow.

Highs on Saturday should only make it to the mid-30s under sunny skies.

Sunday should see highs in the lower-30s with a chance for snow and freezing rain.

A chance for additional snow and freezing rain is in the forecast for Monday, when highs again should only reach the lower-30s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the evening.

• Sunday: A slight chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Sunday night: A chance of snow and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Monday: A chance of snow and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Monday night: A 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

• Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 14.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.