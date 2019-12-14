Friday’s games

PREP GIRLS

Hesston Classic

Hesston 40, Emporia 34

HESSTON — Elise Kaiser scored 24 points to pace the Hesston Swather girls past Emporia 40-34 Friday at the Hesston Classic.

Hesston trailed 12-10 at the half, but took a 23-16 lead after three quarters.

Gracie Gilpin led 2-2 Emporia with 17 points.

Hesston is 2-2, 1-2 in classic play, and plays Smoky Valley Tuesday in Lindsborg.

EMPORIA (2-2) — Gilpin 2 (4) 1-2 2, 17; Christensen 0 0-0 2, 0; Chapman 0 0-0 0, 0; Stewart 0 0-0 0, 0; Baker 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Breshears 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Thomas 0 0-0 0, 0; Garcia 0 0-0 1, 0; Tovar 2 5-7 3, 9; TOTALS 5 (6) 6-9 14, 34.

HESSTON (2-2) — Yoder 2 2-4 2, 6; E.Kaiser 3 (4) 6-9 1, 24; Vogt 0 3-4 3, 3; Martin 1 0-0 1, 2; Humphreys 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Kueker 1 0-2 1, 2; Deegan 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 7 (5) 11-19 12, 40.

Emporia;5;7;4;18;—34

Hesston;8;2;13;17;—40

Moundridge Classic

Hillsboro 51, Moundridge 38

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls ended play in the Moundridge Classic with a 51-38 loss to Hillsboro Friday.

Hillsboro led 22-21 at the half, pulling away with an 11-4 third quarter.

Teegan Werth led 4-0 Hillsboro with 13 points. Jessica Saunders scored 11 and Emersyn Funk scored 10.

Erin Durst led Moundridge with 15 points. Kourtney Kaufman added 10 points.

Moundridge is 2-2 and hosts Little River at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

HILLSBORO (4-0) — Tankersley 0 0-0 1, 0; Klein 0 2-2 1, 3; Werth 1 (3) 2-2 2, 13; Reed 0 0-0 0, 0; Funk 4 2-2 1, 10; Kleiner 1 (1) 4-4 3, 9; S.Saunders 0 0-0 0, 0; Hein 0 0-0 0, 0; Ediger 0 0-0 0, 0; Bell 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Saunders 3 5-6 2, 11; Berens 0 0-0 0, 0; Hefley 1 2-2 0, 4; Weisbeck 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 10 (5) 17-18 13, 51.

MOUNDRIDGE (2-2) — Er.Durst 3 (2) 3-5 1, 15; Al.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Em.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Ka.Elmore 0 0-0 1, 0; Stucky 1 2-4 2, 4; Kaufman 2 (2) 0-0 4, 10; Au.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Ke.Elmore 0 0-0 2, 0; Eichelberger 4 1-3 4, 9; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (4) 6-12 15, 38.

Hillsboro;5;17;11;18;—51

Moundridge;8;13;4;13;—38

Bluebird Classic

Burrton 39, Goessel 26

GOESSEL — The Burrton Charger girls reached the third-place game of the Goessel Bluebird Classic with a 39-26 win over host Goessel Friday.

Burrton led 19-8 at the half.

Alexis Zehr led 1-1 Burrton with 13 points.

Elizabeth Schmucker led 0-3 Goessel with 14 points.

Goessel plays Canton-Galva at 3 p.m. today for fifth place. Burrton plays Elyria Christian at 3 p.m. for third place.

BURRTON (1-1) — Salgado 3 1-2 4, 7; Zehr 1 (3) 2-8 3, 13; M.Dunlavy 2 2-2 1, 6; Hoopes 2 0-0 3, 4; Dold 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Dunlavy 0 0-0 4, 0; Combs 2 5-8 3, 9; TOTALS 10 (3) 10-20 18, 39.

GOESSEL (0-3) — Spurlin 1 0-0 4, 2; Graber 1 0-0 1, 2; Flaming 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmucker 5 (1) 1-3 3, 14; Unruh 0 (1) 0-2 1, 3; Guhr 0 1-5 0, 1; Herrel 0 0-0 3, 0; Alderfer 0 0-2 4, 0; McCombs 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 2 0-0 2, 4; TOTALS 9 (2) 2-12 18, 26.

Burrton;12;7;10;10;—39

Goessel;3;5;11;7;—26

PREP BOYS

Hesston Classic

Hesston 63, Emporia 55

HESSTON – The Hesston Swather boys finished 3-0 in the Hesston Classic, downing Emporia 63-55 Friday in Hesston.

Hesston led 35-30 at the half and 49-43 after three quarters.

Braydon Schilling led Hesston with 15 points, followed by Cason Richardson with 14 and Max Arnold with 11.

Emporia, 3-1, was led by Charles Snyder with 30 points. Skyler Douglas added 11 points.

Hesston is 4-0 and plays Tuesday at Smoky Valley.

EMPORIA (3-1) — Hoyt 1 0-0 5, 2; Kirmer 0 0-0 2, 0; Baumgardner 2 0-2 5, 4; Gilpin 0 0-0 1, 0; Hines 3 2-3 1, 8; Douglas 4 3-4 4, 11; Snyder 10 10-12 2, 30; TOTALS 20 15-21 20, 55.

HESSTON (4-0) — Esau 1 0-1 0, 2; Schroeder 1 0-1 1, 2; Schilling 6 (1) 0-0 1, 15; Richardson 5 4-4 3, 14; M.Arnold 3 (1) 2-3 2, 11; Humphreys 1 (1) 3-4 2, 8; N.Arnold 2 0-0 2, 4; Boillinger 1 1-1 5, 3; TOTALS 21 (3) 12-16 18, 63.

Emporia;19;11;13;12;—55

Hesston;18;17;14;14;—63

Moundridge Classic

Hillsboro 63, Moundridge 37

MOUNDRIDGE — Breckyn Ratzlaff and Matthew Potucek scored 18 points each to lead the Hillsboro Trojan boys to a 63-37 win over Moundridge Friday in the final game of the Moundridge Classic.

Hillsboro led 34-21 at the half.

Brady Helms led Moundridge with 13 points. Jon Schlosser added 10.

Moundridge finishes classic play 0-3, 1-3 overall. Moundridge hosts Little River Tuesday.

HILLSBORO (2-2) — Ratzlaff 0 (6) 0-0 1, 18; Boldt 2 (1) 2-2 0, 9; Wichert 0 1-2 1, 1; M.Potucek 7 (1) 1-2 2, 18; Reed 1 0-0 1, 2; Harris 1 0-2 2, 2; Hein 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Potucek 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Diener 3 0-0 0, 6; Roberts 0 0-0 1, 0; Kaufman 2 0-0 2, 4; Duell 0 0-0 0, 0; Linnens 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 16 (9) 4-8 13, 63.

MOUNDRIDGE () — Wedel 0 2-2 0, 2; Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Kaufman 1 1-4 4, 3; Unruh 2 (1) 2-2 1, 0; Schlosser 5 0-0 1, 10; D.Kaufman 0 0-2 1, 0; Helms 6 1-1 2, 13; Churchill 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 14 (1) 6-11 10, 37.

Hillsboro;18;16;12;17;—63

Moundridge;12;9;8;8;—37

Bluebird Classic

Goessel 58, Burrton 18

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys have reached the finals of its namesake tournament with a 58-18 win over Burrton Friday.

Goessel led 39-10 at the half.

Jacob Hagewood and Dylan Lindeman each had 12 points for 2-1 Goessel. Jake Hiebert added 10 points.

Dakota Woodworth led 0-2 Burrton with 11 points.

Goessel takes on Wheat State League rival Elyria Christian in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Burrton plays Canton-Galva at 4 p.m. for fifth place.

BURRTON (0-2) – Baughman 0 1-2 3, 1; Perkins 3 0-0 2, 6; McMurry 0 0-0 0, 0; Barron 0 0-0 1, 0; Woodworth 1 (3) 0-0 0, 11; Hernandez 0 0-0 4, 0; Bailey 0 0-0 0, 0; Matlack 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 4 (3) 1-2 11, 18.

GOESSEL (2-1) — Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 1 0-0 0, 2; Schmidt 1 0-0 2, 2; Hiebert 5 0-0 0, 10; Hagewood 5 2-3 1, 12; Wiens 1 0-0 0, 2; Lindeman 4 (1) 1-1 0, 12; Wuest 4 1-3 1, 9; Duerksen 3 0-2 0, 6; Gaeddert 0 0-0 3, 0; Stutzman 1 1-3 0, 3; TOTALS 25 (1) 5-12 7, 58.

Burrton;6;4;4;4;—18

Goessel;22;17;14;5;—58