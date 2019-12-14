The true test of a team is how they handle pressure situations. The Lady Red Demons were tested Friday night against the 5A ranked Maize Eagles and came away with an overtime victory, 50-47.

The game went back and fourth until the Demons built up a 10-point lead. The Eagles fought back late in the fourth quarter to make the game close. Then the Lady Demons stood tough and brought home the victory.

"It's a big win for the Lady Demons," said Coach Kelley Snodgrass.

Junior Kisa Unruh was a driving force for the Demons, scoring 26 points and had the last 15 points of the game including the basket that sent the game into overtime.

"Kisa did a great job of scoring for us in overtime," Snodgrass said.

It takes a team effort to win a tough victory. Camree Johnson had 9 points and 7 rebounds, Chidera Okoro put in 6 points and 7 rebounds, Lauren Gleason had 9 assists and did a great job helping her teammates while Amaya Perez inspired the team with her shooting.

Maize's defense is tough and forces a lot of turnovers but the Demons withstood the pressure and forced the Eagles into 16 turnovers that became 16 points.

On the boards, the Eagles have a great rebounding team and out rebounded the Demons. But Dodge can play some solid offense and defense too, with 12 assists and drew quite a few fouls.

"We played great defense," Snodgrass said.

Johnson had three fouls in the first half but came back in the game late and responded with some key rebounds.

The Demons are a young team and are not experienced in overtime situations but they persevered to get the win.

"They left it all on the court. I'm so very proud of their team effort," Snodgrass said.

Up next for the Demons is Hugoton on Dec. 17 and Liberal on Dec. 19. Both teams are ranked but will require different game plans.

To get past Hugoton, the Demons will have to take care of the ball and limit turnovers. They will have to attack the zone and keep pressure on defense.

