Hutchinson attorney Matthew Bretz has been appointed to the National Board of Directors for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, MADD is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking.

Bretz joins individuals from Uber, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the fight against impaired driving.

A partner at personal injury law firm Bretz & Young, he has seen firsthand the incredible damage caused by drunk drivers and is passionate about helping victims of impaired drivers pursue justice against their offenders.

His firm also works to prevent impaired driving in the first place. During the holiday season, Bretz & Young offers SafeRide, a free service in which anyone in Hutchinson can call for a safe ride home. A team of drivers is available from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and will even drive the caller’s vehicle home for them.

SafeRide will be available through the end of 2019 as well as New Year’s Eve by calling or texting 620-898-8368.

***

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center welcomed Stephanie Rogers as its new laboratory director.

With laboratory services at NMC’s hospital and clinics, Rogers’ duties include managing NMC’s pathology and neurology laboratories, and administrative oversight of the respiratory care department.

Rogers most recently served as the Laboratory Manager at Memorial Health Systems in Abilene.

A Newton native, Rogers previously served as the laboratory director at Hillsboro Community Hospital and spent eight years as the Clinical Coordinator and Educator in the Medical Laboratory Sciences program at Wichita State University. She holds a Bachelor’s in Medical Laboratory Sciences and a Master’s in Educational Psychology from WSU.

For more information, call 316-283-2700 or visit newtonmed.com.

***

Two Kansas attorneys – Van Z. Hampton of Dodge City and Kurt P. Kerns of Wichita – were elected to a defense committee in The Hague.

The two are partners in the law firm known as Warrior Lawyers International, which specializes in representing persons accused of crimes. It has offices in Wichita, Dodge City, and The Hague, Netherlands.

Both partners are members of the Association of Defense Counsel practicing before the International Courts and Tribunals (ADC-ICT), which is headquartered in The Hague. The ADC-ICT is comprised of over 400 attorneys from all over the world, with only 24 members from the United States.

At its annual convention Dec. 7, officers and governing committees were elected from among the members. Kerns and Hampton were elected to serve on the Membership Committee, which has the authority to make policies for admission and then to consider applications for membership in the ADC-ICT.

Their office in The Hague is affiliated with attorney Dragan Ivetic, who is the immediate past president of the ADC-ICT and is serving as Vice President on the Executive Committee for the next 12 months.

Kerns and Ivetic are currently jointly representing a defendant in the international court in Arusha, Tanzania, a sister court to the court in The Hague. That trial is scheduled in early 2020.

Warrior Lawyers International can be contacted by phone at 1-844-WARRIOR (927-7467).

***

GARDEN CITY – The Garden City Community College Board of Trustees swore in three new board members during a regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 10.

The board and GCCC administration also honored the service of three outgoing trustees, who together boast 27 years of service.

The incoming board members include Beth Tedrow, a former long-standing GCCC dean, and instructor; Shanda Smith, a local business owner who has served on the board of the GCCC Endowment Association; and Dave Rupp, a former GCCC criminal justice instructor. They were ceremoniously sworn in by GCCC President Dr. Ryan Ruda. Their terms will begin Jan. 13.

Tedrow, Smith, and Rupp are set to replace outgoing trustees Terri Worf, Jeff Crist, and Steve Martinez.

Worf served as a trustee for 16 years, which includes four, four-year terms. Crist served for seven years, first completing a three-year stint for a position left vacant by an outgoing trustee and then re-elected for another four-year term. And Martinez served one four-year term. GCCC is governed by a six-member board of publicly-elected trustees, who serve terms of four years each.

***

GREAT BEND -- An article by Barton Coordinator of Adult Education Matt Connell was recently published in “Innovation Abstracts” magazine by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD.

NISOD is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges.

Connell’s article “The Need for Adult Education” discusses how the ever-changing landscape of education has created performance challenges in college settings and often times negatively affects the possibility of quality placement in the workforce, and how Barton’s Adult Education program aims to identify problem areas for students and get them on track toward a productive career.

Connell said he chose this topic to stress the importance of students taking that first step and obtaining their High School Equivalency (HSE) as it opens doors for other career options.