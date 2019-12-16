Individuals shine despite team struggles last week in Cheney's Cardinal Classic basketball tournament.

The Pratt Greenback basketball team had a tough week as they competed in the Cardinal Classic Tournament at Cheney, beginning with an away match against Chaparral on Monday, Dec. 9 where they lost 46-66 against Chaparral. Their home competition ended with a loss of 41-54 against Wellington, and ended the tournament falling 21-71 in Cheney against El Dorado.

"We struggle to score and take care of the ball when we see pressure defense," said head coach Chris Battin.

Though the team as a whole did not compete as well as they hoped, senior Jarrett Bates played well at the Wellington game.

“I thought Jarrett had a nice game on Thursday,” Battin said. “He found some holes in the zone and our guys did a nice job of finding him.”

The Greenbacks will face Thomas More Prep on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in Hays.