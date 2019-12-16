Snow flurries were falling in downtown Topeka late Monday morning as the capital city and much of northeast Kansas remained in a winter weather advisory.

Topeka received an official 4.4 inches of snow on Sunday with a possibility of another inch or two on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Major thoroughfares in the Topeka area had been cleared by Monday morning, but many side streets remained snow-packed and icy.

The winter weather advisory, which started at 6 a.m. Sunday, was to remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Highs Monday in Topeka were expected to top out around 27 degrees, with a slight warm-up on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-30s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: A 20 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 18. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53.