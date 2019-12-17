Skyline girls defeated Life Prep 50-26 in their home basketball tournament last week, but lost to Medicine Lodge and Cunningham.

In the first game of the T-Bird Classic Basketball Tournament last week, the Lady T-Birds looked to get their first victory of the season against Medicine Lodge High School. After digging themselves a hole in the first quarter, the Lady Thunderbirds worked hard the remainder of the game.

“We outplayed and outscored Medicine Lodge for the final three-quarters of the game, so that was encouraging to see us fight back and even gain the lead for a short time in the fourth quarter,” said Coach Morgan Ballard. Their comeback effort fell just short though. Final Score MHS 47, SHS 45.

The second game of the week was against Life Prep. After dropping the first game in the tournament, Skyline bounced back and nearly doubled the score of their opponent. When the final buzzer sounded the scoreboard showed Skyline 50, Life Prep 26.

“I thought we played much better against Life Prep; I was extremely happy to see us commit defensively helping on the drives and taking charges,” comment Ballard on his teams effort.

For the third and final game of the week, the Thunderbirds took on a close foe, Cunningham.

“Cunningham is a different beast; their weaknesses are few and far between. We really didn't do as bad of a job as the score indicates. We were able to get the ball past the first level of their defense frequently, but need to clean up our decision making once we get to that point. The decision happens very quickly, and we just haven't seen that kind of size and speed once we've gotten past that first level. Give Cunnigham credit, they were aggressive and didn't sit back and wait on us to make easy decisions. Cunningham's offense is extremely efficient, but I thought our half-court defense made them work hard for most of their points scored in a half-court setting. We really let them stretch the lead out with transition buckets and giving them and-one opportunities. The good news is we are gaining experience and learning from our mistakes. We play a lot of good teams this year, there's no time to feel sorry about any losses...if we will continue to learn from mistakes and work hard in practice I think we will see results in games as the season goes on,” said Coach Ballard.

Baylee Lauffer and Kady Anschutz were selected to the All-Tournament Team. Lauffer was also awarded the Hustle Award.

The Lady Thunderbirds wrap up first-semester play with a game vs. Kinsley in front of their home crowd on December 17.