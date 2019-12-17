Pratt Public Library and area readers participate in fundraiser for Angel Tree recipients.

Sponsors and staff at Pratt Public Library gathered recently to celebrate the donation of $1,703.33 to the Angel Tree from the Pennies for Pages charity program.

For each page read by volunteer participants, a penny was donated, for a total of 170,333 pages. Business sponsors were: Main Street Dental, Southwest Truck, The Peoples Bank and Stanion Wholesale Electric. Sponsors divided up the amount to give to the Angel Tree from the Pennies per Page activity. Pratt Library Director Eric Killough, along with library employees Marsha Barker and Derese McAbe, facilitated the program.