The Skyline Thunderbirds played host for the T-Bird Classic last week in Pratt. The high school boys team won their third straight home-team title with rousing victories over Medicine Lodge and Cunningham.

SHS kicked off the tournament with a dominating win over Medicine Lodge, winning 73-31. Steve Fisher led the Thunderbirds with 25 points and five rebounds. Eliazar Carrasco was one rebound short of a double-double, compiling 10 points and nine rebounds. Sam Fisher contributed 12 points and 5 boards.

In the championship game vs. Cunningham, the T-Birds were relentless. Through-out the four quarters, court leaders include Steve Fisher (13 points), Ryan Adams (11 points), Eliazar Carrasco (11 points, 9 rebounds), Sam Fisher (10 points) Nathan Adams and (10 points).

Three T-Birds were named to the All-Tourney Team: Steve Fisher, Sam Fisher, and Eliazar Carrasco.

Other awards included: Steve Fisher - Tournament MVP, Eliazar Carrasco - Hustle Award Winner, Nathan Adams - Free Throw Contest Champion, Ryan Miller - 3-Point Contest Champion.

This is the third year in a row that the T-Birds were crowned champions in front of their home crowd.

They are now 3-0 overall and will look to stay undefeated in their last game of the fall semester when the Kinsley Coyotes come to town on Tuesday, December 17.



