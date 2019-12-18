Salina Central's boys let one game slip away in the closing minutes last week.

On Friday night they turned the tables and stole one down the stretch.

Down five midway through the fourth quarter, the Mustangs went into lockdown mode and scored the game's last 11 points on the way to a 52-46 victory at the Central gym.

"They stepped up," Central coach Ryan Modin said of his Mustangs, who gave up the last seven points last Friday in a five-point loss to Great Bend. "This kind of mirrored Friday's game, where it was tight down the stretch.

"We got guys all through our lineup contributing."

Nobody came up bigger down the stretch than junior forward Reed McHenry, who scored seven of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed three of his 10 rebounds in the final 3 1/2 minutes.

"We just handled the pressure and got open shots and I made my free throws," said McHenry, who was 4 of 4 from the foul line in the last 15.3 seconds to seal the victory. "We just made shots.

"I think our mental toughness is getting better. Every win is big, but coming back like this shows us we can beat any team we play."

Valley Center (2-2) used an eight-point run early in the fourth quarter to grab a 46-41 lead on Gabe Phillips' 3-pointer with 5:11 left. But that was it for the Hornets, who missed their last seven field goal attempts as well as two free throws with 16.8 seconds remaining that could have tied the game.

A driving layup by Nolan Puckett and Aaron Watson's basket with 3:32 to go cut the lead ton one, and Puckett hit a pair of free throws at the 2:54 mark to give Central the lead for good. The Mustangs then iced the game from the foul line, hitting 5 of 6 in the last 32 seconds.

The Mustangs, who improved to 2-1, had to rally twice to walk away with the victory. After opening an 11-point lead halfway through the second quarter, they saw Valley Center reel off 15 straight over the last four minutes of the half to lead 27-23 at the break.

"We went into (halftime) with some miscommunication and breakdowns defensively," Modin said. "But I'm really proud of them because we were pretty tough on them at halftime.

"We told them this game was about toughness and if they didn't show it, we were in for a long season, and they responded."

The game was tied at 38 after three quarters.

In addition to McHenry, Central got nine points off the bench from Puckett and eight from senior guard Christian Tedlock. The Mustangs also got nine rebounds from Jevon Burnett and four in five in the second half from Micah Moore on the way to a 36-32 advantage on the boards.

Jakob Byrne had 16 points, with Eli Isaacs and Phillips adding 10 each for Valley Center.

Central girls 63, Valley Center 33

Central's girls, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, had little trouble with Valley Center while improving to 3-0 on the season.

The Mustangs scored the game's first 10 points on the way to a 15-8 first-quarter lead and pushed it to 36-21 at the half. A layup by Hampton Williams 10 seconds into the fourth period made it 59-29, triggering a continuous running clock the rest of the way.

Central made five of its six 3-pointers in the first half, which stretched the defense and helped open the middle for Williams, who scored 10 of her 14 points after intermission on a succession of drives from the high post.

"(Valley Center's) defense locked in on the shooters and opened some gaps for me and Chaliscia (Samilton) as well," Williams said.

The Mustangs also made Valley Center pay time and again in transition, converting 21 Valley Center turnovers into points at the other end and also running the break off defensive rebounds.

"Coach (Chris) Fear told us they were slow in transition and we thought we could take advantage of that," Williams said.

In fact, it played right into the Mustangs' hands.

"What's what we (always) want to do," Fear said. "I think we're pretty good at getting up and down the floor."

Williams and Aubrie Kierscht led Central with 14 points each, with Kadyn Cobb and freshman Mykayla Cunningham adding 12 each and Samilton 11. The Mustangs shot 50.9 percent from the field and outrebounded Valley Center, 33-24, with Williams grabbing seven and Samilton five.

Freshman reserve guard Ali Coash led Valley Center (1-3) in scoring with nine points, followed by Kylee Dawson with eight.