The Hutchinson City Council will urge state lawmakers to fully fund the Kansas Comprehensive Transportation Program.

Ahead of the council’s special meeting with local state legislators at 10 a.m. Thursday, at City Hall, 125 E. Avenue B, the council on Tuesday added to the city's legislative platform for 2020.

Councilmember Jon Daveline proposed adding transportation to the platform drafted by city staff. He noted the T-WORKS transportation project to improve K-96/K-14 from Nickerson to Sterling was among more than two dozen projects delayed by the Kansas Department of Transportation because of funding.

Also, Councilmember Steve Dechant suggested legislators write stronger language into state law regarding land contracts. They are rent-to-own agreements.

“It’s very one-sided the way it is written out,” agreed Councilmember Jade Piros de Carvalho, saying there should be increased protection for the buyer. Land contracts don't appear to be a huge issue in other communities, Piros de Carvalho said, so getting changes through the full Legislature could be challenging, she recognized.

The city also will urge legislators to support home rule powers for cities, follow through on state law requiring the transfer of Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund aid to local units of government, remove the state tax lid, and replace a tax lid election with a protest petition process.

City manager John Deardoff said while there is talk about reinstating the transfer of LAVTR funds after a 17-year suspension, it may not be great for cities if the Legislature resumes the transfers with new strings attached to how local units of government can spend the money.