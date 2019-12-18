USD 382 the most represented at district SWKMEA concert.

Musicians from Pratt High School represented their community and school at the SWKMEA (Southwest Kansas Music Educators Association) concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Dodge City. USD 382 Pratt was the most represented school in all of Southwest Kansas with 30 singers. Also attending the same concert for the band portion were Erin Jackson as seventh chair trumpet and Walker Green as second chair tuba.

Several years ago, the SWKMEA officers decided to add a piano competition and have the winner of the competition perform at the concert in hopes that more students would choose to continue playing piano through high school. Winning the competition held at Barclay College on Oct. 19 was senior Kahrie Stegman from Pratt High School. She performed Joueur de Harpe by Jean Sibelius at the district band and choir concert as well as at the Pratt High School Christmas choir concert.

This past weekend, the roster for the all-state choir was posted, with four Pratt High students making the choir and four earning their spots as alternates. Making it into the All-State Treble Choir are freshman Alyssa Green, juniors Sterling Rector and Bella Barker, and senior Kahrie Stegman. Alternates are juniors Colby Barradas, Nolan Gordon, and Maggie Haas, and senior Donovan McAbee.