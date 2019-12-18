Let the warm-up begin.

Look for sunshine and highs around 40 degrees Wednesday in the Topeka area.

A gradual warming trend is in the forecast and should continue into next week, as highs Thursday and Friday should reach the mid-40s before the mercury climbs into the 50s over the weekend continuing into early next week.

No precipitation is expected over the next week.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Patchy freezing fog early. Sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

• Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 31.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.