Boys and girls basketball teams delivered more than 466 pounds of food this week to local charity.

Boxes and boxes and boxes of food came pouring into the Pratt County Food Bank on Tuesday.

Students at Skyline gathered donations of canned goods and non-perishable items to give to the bank. Together, the students collected 466 pounds of food that is now on the shelves, said Food Bank volunteer Janice Brehm.

Members of the Skyline boys and girls basketball team delivered the food in box after box that filled the tables in the sorting area.

Other organizations hold food drives throughout the year and their generosity is much appreciated Brehm said.

The number of families in need of food keeps climbing so the shelves at the Food Bank constantly need to be restocked. Food donations, as well as money contributions are always welcome. The Food Bank uses money to purchase bread and meat.

Donated food should be canned items and non perishable items like pasta, crackers, cereal, peanut butter and so on. All items donated to the Food Bank have to be within the expiration date. The food bank has to check each donated item to make use it is fresh so anyone donating food should first check the expiration date to make sure it is usable. Any food that is past the expiration date is discarded.

The need for the Food Bank in Pratt County continues to grow. More and more families are taking advantage of the food bank so their supply of food is always being depleted.

Many people think about food donations around Thanksgiving and Christmas but people are hungry 365 days a year. Many families use the Food Bank throughout the year so the need for food and money is constant.

"We need donations all year long," Brehm said.

For more information, contact the food bank at 620-672-5150. The food bank is at 111 West Fourth Street in downtown Pratt. Each family can receive five boxes in a year plus a Christmas box. To qualify, a person must prove residency with a driver's license, rental agreement or utility bill. The food bank serves Pratt, Cullison, Preston, Byers, Iuka, Coats and Sawyer.

Pratt County Food Bank hours are Monday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Thursday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to noon.

The Pratt County Food Bank is a non-profit organization.