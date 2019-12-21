Late Christmas shoppers take heart; there are still special items for sale at downtown shops in Pratt.

For those who still need a to put a few finishing touches on their Christmas 2019 shopping list, downtown shops in Pratt still have some unique items available. Hello Beautiful, Small Town Curves, Balloons and More, and Memories (to name just a few) are still open on Monday, with a few great ideas for the season available.

At Hello Beautiful, 205 S. Main, help is available for those looking for something fashionable to wear, or give. Gift cards, that can be placed in one of their 100 percent leather coin purses, make a great last-minute gift. They also sell clear purses necessary to get into a big sporting events or concerts for $25. For stocking-stuffers or secret Santa gifts, fur trimmed and suede gloves for $15 along with beanies for $16 could be the perfect find. In the jewelry department, owner Jeri Mitchell has some Kendra Scott knock-offs for only $16 and attractive color-beaded necklaces for $14. CBD hemp oil patches and other CBD oil products are also available.

"The patches stick on and send a concentrated flow of hemp oil wherever you place them that then travels throughout the entire body," Mitchell said.

They are now half-off at $20 for six patches.

Memories, at 110 S. Main Street, is open Sunday, December 22 from 1-5 p.m., Monday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Christmas Eve (December 24) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Home decor, clothing and gifts, including great stocking-stuffer items can be found here for anyone the shopping list. They have a wide selection of silly socks that could even be used to stick money or a gift card in as an additional gift. They also have holiday-themed soap in a sponge and and entire line of Frozen 2 character products, all ranging from $4 to $16. Other unique items at Memories this year include hot and cold water tower ornaments and keychains.

At Balloons and More, Inc. on 105 W. First Street, just off Jackson, owner Tonja Harrison has special-ordered a wide-ranging supply of puzzles and games for all ages. She also has been doing a brisk business creating cups featuring many popular sports teams, including local schools, or cups that are just colorful and unique.

"We have awesome Christmas gifts and offer free-gift wrapping," Harrison said. "We are open late every day until the 24th. We are going home to sleep on the 24th and 25th."

A 50 percent off sale rack at Small Town Curves, 122 S. Main, has been getting a lot of attention from those looking for a Christmas bargain in clothing.

"We have a variety of clothes for those curvy girls in your life," said store owner Samantha Gwinn. "Everything in the store, except formal wear, is 20 percent off until Christmas.

Small Town Curves is open on Sunday from 12:30 - 4 p.m., regular hours on Monday, and until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Many other stores in Pratt also have special deals just in time for last-minute Christmas shoppers making "shop local" an appealing choice this season.