A 20-year-old Iowa man was killed and a 16-year-old Carbondale boy was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:15 a.m. at 426 E. Santa Fe Ave., just east of Burlingame.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford Mustang was westbound on US-56 highway when it left the roadway to the north, entered a yard and struck two trees before coming to rest in a creek bed.

The driver, identified as Nicholas James Swanson, of Shenandoah, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Swanson wasn't wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, William Vance Rhoades, was reported to have suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. The patrol said Rhoades wasn't wearing a seat belt.