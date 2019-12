People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Lisa Joann Yeubanks, 47, in connection with aggravated assault, 12/22.

Darius Ke-von Graves, 28, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 12/22.

Devante Xavier Clark, 26, in connection with aggravated assault, theft, aggravated burglary, interference with law enforcement officer, 12/22.

Bobbi Jean Klahr, 49, in connection with trafficking contraband in correctional/care facility, 12/22.

Cory Eugene Brown Jr., 29, in connection with aggravated battery, 12/22.

Shaun Loren Bell, 29, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 12/22.