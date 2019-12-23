Shawnee County is "sitting very well budget-wise" with its $48 million project to renovate the Stormont Vail Events Center, an official with the company managing the project's construction told county commissioners Monday.

"We have an unusual situation where I feel more comfortable with this budget than I've felt with any other previous project," said John Arbor, senior project engineer, who has worked since April 2017 with Kansas City, Mo.-based McCownGordon Construction.

About $230,000 that had been set aside for contingencies has been repurposed to make enhancements to the scope of the project, he said.

Arbor and Todd Ramsey, senior project manager for McCownGordon, gave commissioners an update at their morning meeting on the $48 million project being carried out to renovate the county-owned events center, which is run by Pennsylvania-based Spectra venue management.

Ground was broken last May for the project, which is aimed at bringing the sparkle back to the aging events center. The county plans to finish the project in May 2021.

Work on the project is ahead of schedule, Ramsey said Monday

He said the main entrance to the events center's Landon Arena will be shut down in "a couple of weeks" so work can be done to that area. That work is expected to be completed next October, Ramsey said.

During a meeting that lasted nearly 37 minutes, Commissioners Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays on Monday also:

• Voted 3-0 to approve social services allocations to four organizations, which will receive funding for 2020 in the same amounts for which they received it this year. Those include $996,334 for TARC, Inc.; $130,000 to the Helping Hands Humane Society; a total of $65,065 for the Community Resources Council and $10,000 for Harvesters-The Community Food Network.

• Heard Riphahn say a proposal regarding a potential health promotion specialist's position had been pulled from the agenda. The measure would have arranged for Shawnee County to provide up to $50,000 annually for two years to help cover salary and benefits for the person holding that position. That person would have been part of the staff at Valeo Behavioral Health Care, the county's mental health services provider.

• Learned from emergency management director Dusty Nichols that steps were being taken to ensure that the accidental activation of the sirens for the county's emergency warning system — which happened during a training exercise late Sunday morning — doesn't happen again.

• Learned from Shawnee County Sheriff's Capt. Caleb Acree that retirement will come soon for "Bolt," a K-9 officer who has brought about the detection of roughly 200 pounds of illegal narcotics while serving since 2009 with the sheriff's office.

• Heard a quarterly report from Wichita-based Grace Med, which since 2016 has operated Shawnee County's former Community Health Center.