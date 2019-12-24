The Topeka Fire Department and the police department for Topeka Unified School District 501 will team up to conduct a joint training exercise from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at State Street Elementary School, 500 N.E. Sumner, city spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said Monday.

"Residents in the area can expect to see several fire apparatus in the area along with other emergency response vehicles," Hadfield said. "Signs will be posted to notify drivers of the training event in the neighborhood, and drivers can expect some congestion for the duration of the training. The training will not affect residents except for slight roadway congestion."

Hadfield directed anyone with questions to call the Topeka Fire Department at at 785-368-9400.