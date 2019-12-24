1. Celebrate Christmas

Wednesday is the big day — a day to spend with family and celebrate Christmas. You should be done with last-minute shopping and prepared for Santa's visit. Nearly every church will host a Christmas Eve service Tuesday night, and here are a few to consider.

First Baptist Church, 200 W. Sixth St., will host a candlelight service at 5:30 p.m., as will Liberty Baptist, 613 S. Meridian Road, at 7 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Main, will host "He's Here With Us" at 5 p.m. Outside the Walls and All Nations Church will host a combined celebration at 7 p.m. at 225 W. Seventh. First Mennonite Church, 429 E. First, will host a service featuring the choir, children's choir and more at 6:30 p.m.

2. Remember

Newton Medical Center will host "An Evening of Remembrance: A Christmas Service of Healing" with the Rev. Les Jackson, NMC chaplain, at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the hospital. The service will be an evening of prayer, companionship and reflection for those grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season.

3. Head to the Barn at Grace Hill

A different option for Christmas Eve will be held at The Barn. There will be a time of worship and celebration to honor the birth of Jesus Christ. Services will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Barn at Grace Hill, 678 S. Grace Hill Road.

The Barn at Grace Hill is a white barn wedding and event venue that opened in 2018.

4. Take a bite of the Big Apple

Bite o' the Big Apple: A Vocal Recital will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hesston Mennonite Church., 309 S. Main St.

Join Marie Engle, mezzo-soprano, and Ken Rodgers, pianist, for an evening of big-city music, including their opera, Broadway and Carnegie Hall repertoire. Admission is free, but there will be an opportunity to donate to support an upcoming mission trip to Ethiopia.

5. Run with the dogs

Every second and fourth Saturday of the month — for this month, Dec. 28 — you can meet Caring Hands Humane Society at Centennial Park by the Blue Sky Sculpture for "Miles with Mutts."

New runners should meet at 7:15 a.m., and the run will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Visit https://forms.gle/aqB9Ut2ZyP1WjExc9 for more information or to RSVP.

The temperature must be above 35 degrees at 7:30 a.m. in order for the group to meet.