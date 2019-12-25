More than 80 Christmas light displays are now shining after dark in Pratt's Lemon Park. The drive-through or walking path displays will be lit through January 1, 2020.

The Christmas light displays at Pratt’s Lemon Park are shining bright as ever this holiday season with new additions of a ballerina honoring the memory of Jerry Corbin and an old-time railroad handcar honoring the railroad career of James Dyche.

Lemon Park Lights chairperson Deb Goyen said a contingent of volunteers started putting up the lights and decorations on Sunday, November 3, and a host of volunteers will take them down beginning January 2.

Goyen said that, thanks to the organizational plans for assigned groups taking responsibility for designated areas, the decorations were in place for the official lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 23, for Christmas in the Park with activities including photo ops with Santa.

There are currently 81 lighted displays that are kept burning throughout the holidays by city employees and volunteers who take responsibility for replacing burned-out bulbs and assuring that all the displays are shining brightly.

The new Dyche Railroad Handcar Memorial is located on the north side of the Lemon Park circular drive near the train display.

The Corbin Ballerina is located near the exit, on the left side of the road.

Goyen said that since she knew Corbin was an avid golfer and fisherman, she expected the family to select a display commemorating either of those interests.

So, when Jerry’s wife contacted her about Jerry’s Memorial, Goyen said she was surprised that the family had selected a ballerina for his memorial.

“Iola said that Jerry had often commented that, with two daughters and four daughters as dancers, he thought he had attended more dance recitals than any man in history,” Goyen said.

Both of the new displays were created by Ron Miller.

“Ron has made many displays for us over the past 20 years,” Goyen said. “He’s amazing! He gives us a tremendous amount of help in keeping displays looking their best.”

There’s a drop box at the exit of the light tour for donations and visitor comments.

“We love getting comments from visitors letting us know how much the lights are enjoyed and the donations help us with the expenses of maintaining the lights,” Goyen said.

The Lemon Park Lights display dates back to 1991.

“We started with only eight major displays,” Goyen said. “I’m very grateful for the faith that people had in me from the beginning and the support the community has shown over the years. We’re going on 28 years and we’re going strong,”

Lemon Park Lights are timed to turn on daily at about 5:30 p.m. and the park goes dark at 11 p.m. when it closes.

The last day of light display will be, January 1, 2020.