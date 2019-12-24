Members of the Kilwinning Lodge 265 Pratt Masons made a donation to the Pratt City Fire Department earlier this month, presenting a check for $1,200 at the fire station.

“This is money we have raised from raffle ticket sales for a ‘68 red Camaro that will be awarded on March 19,” said Pratt Mason Ron Detwiler. “We continue to sell tickets until that date.”

Detwiler said that the Pratt club has 37 members and has been active for 133 years in Pratt.

“We are the oldest, active fraternity worldwide,” he said.

New members are always welcome, Detwiler said, and car ticket sales continue at $20 per ticket.