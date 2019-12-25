Police investigate report of gunshot

LEAVENWORTH — Police are investigating a report of a gun being fired at a man in Leavenworth.

The incident was reported at 4:03 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 1900 block of South Broadway. No injuries were reported, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim, a 27-year man, reported that he did not see the person who fired the shot.

The victim was standing outside of a house. The bullet reportedly struck the house.

Travelin’ makes its mark in building

WELLINGTON — Since Travelin’ Smoke BBQ moved to its new location 217 N. Washington, owners Billy and Traci Soles, have purchased a new smoker, expanded their menu and seen many new faces.

″I love it,” Billy said. “I love meeting people. I love getting to visit with people.”

For the past three years, Billy and his wife, Traci, ran their business from a trailer.

″We wanted to make sure our stuff was gonna work in Wellington before we opened up a building,” Billy said.

″It’s been busy, it’s been real busy. We’ve gotten a lot of support in Wellington over the years, but we’ve really seen it since we opened in this building.”

Since branching out to a building, the Soles’ have added fried foods like hamburgers and chicken fried steak to their menu as well as cereal malt beverages.