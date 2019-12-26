Boys and girls teams from Pratt attaining success on the mats in groundbreaking season.

The Pratt High School wrestling team kept busy last week, competing in a double dual against Hays and Plainville, and at the Abilene Invitational. The boys traveled to Hays on Thursday, Dec. 19 where they competed against Hays and Plainville.

For the Hays Dual, Pratt won with 54 points against Hays’ 25. Winners for the day were Devon Weber, Kaiser Pelland, Koda Dipman, Keishaune Thompson, Zach Lamatsch, Hogan Thompson, and Luis Garcia. Those winning by forfeit were Dalton Weber and Hunter Huber.

The Greenbacks took another win against Plainville, 57-22. Winners were Dalton Weber, Lucas Baker, Koda Dipman, Zach Lamatsch, and Hunter Huber. Those winning by forfeit were Devon Weber, Kaiser Pelland, Hogan Thompson, Bryce Winsor, and Jesus Ornelas. The girls were limited on match-ups, and went 3-1 for the day with Payton Woody and Livia Swift winning their matches.

At the girls Abilene Invitational on Friday, Dec. 20, Jadyn Thompson took first after beating two state-ranked girls. Lilly Herrman, Payton Woody, and Livia Swift placed second, Auriella McBee placed 3rd, and Daisy Herrman placed 4th.

“The girls are very coachable and show improvement each time out,” Head Coach Tate Thompson said. “I am proud of all of them and excited about the potential now and in the future.”

Returning state placer Livia Swift leads the girls team who look to get noticed the second half of the season.

“It is so different coaching the girls,” Thompson said. “They listen, make adjustments and work to get better every time out.”

Thompson said this particular season is groundbreaking for the sport of wrestling.

“These girls are part of something great and an opportunity for girls in general to have another option in winter and show that they deserve to be recognized,” Thomson said.

Thompson has enjoyed having the addition of the girls team to the sport.

“This season has been one of the best of my career in terms of coachability, excitement and the largest group of girls I have ever had,” Thompson said.. “I can’t wait to see how much their hard work will pay off.”

The boys Abilene Invitational was Saturday, Dec. 21 where the Greenbacks took third place as a team behind McPherson and Scott City. Devon Weber placed 1st, Koda Dipman placed 3rd, and Lucas Baker, Keishaune Thompson, Hogan Thompson, and Jesus Ornelas all took 4th.

“We have a lot of adjustments to make and a lot of improvement in positions and with our mindset, match planning and execution of strategy, situationally,” Thompson said. “The good news is that we are still placing high as a team in tough tournaments, with a lot of potential to be much better in 8 weeks.”

Thompson says the scoring at meets doesn’t always match up with the success of the wrestlers.

“Our placing in Abilene is deceiving as pools with tough kids can kick you to a lower placing and little team score, where regular tournaments our kids with big wins would have at least 10 more team points each, so that is the luck of the draw,” Thompson explained.

The Greenbacks will take on #3 ranked team in 5A, Great Bend, followed by the Dodge City tournament when they return for the second half of the season in January.