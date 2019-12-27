Pratt Regional Medical Center honors top nurses twice yearly.

Sadie Stanley, RN at Pratt Regional Medical Center has been selected as The DAISY Award for

Extraordinary Nurses ®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the

extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

Stanley was nominated by Sarah Phelps, APRN Hospitalist with Pratt Internal Medicine Group for her

“spirit, drive, desire and want to make a difference!!”

“You are exactly what us “old nurses” look for in the next generation of nurses and we are so

LUCKY to have you,” said Phelps.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J.

Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from

complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon

auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The

care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of

thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient

families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is

chosen by a committee at Pratt Regional Medical Center reviewing blinded nominations.

Awards are presented twice a year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues,

patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an

"Extraordinary Nurse."

The certificate reads "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are,

and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."

Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s

Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses

provide patients every day and night," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. "Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at PRMC are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

PRMC’s Community Relations Manager, Andie Dean said that Pratt Regional Medical Center is proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program.

"Nurses are heroes every day," Dean said. "It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”