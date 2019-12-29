Boys lose twice, girls win one big, take big loss to Nickerson.

Boys team takes two losses

The Pratt High boys basketball team faced two tough opponents, Thomas More Prep-Marian and Nickerson, last week. They traveled to Hays on Tuesday, Dec. 17 where they lost 34-70 against TMP.

At home, they lost 38-57 against the Nickerson Panthers.

They will return in January to compete against Hays at home on Jan. 7.

Lady Greenbacks win over Hays

The Lady Greenbacks basketball team finished the first half of their season on Friday, Dec. 20 with a record of 3-3. They started the week with a big win over Thomas More Prep-Marian where they won 40-33 in Hays.

They finished the week at home against Nickerson with a tough loss, 58-20.

After the break, The team will face Hays at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7.