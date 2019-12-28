The fall activities of the United Methodist Women began in September and will continue through May. Anyone interested in becoming a part of any guild may contact the church office at 100 N. Jackson in Pratt.

Rebekah Guild meets in the third Wednesday of each month in a member’s home. In November, members of Rebekah Guild met at the church to make peppernuts for a fund raising project and also helped put the health kits together.

Sarah Guild meets the third Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in a member’s home or in the Conference Room at the church. Members helped put the United Methodist Committee on Relief health kits together in November and gathered in December to make veggie and fruit picks for the Taste of Christmas.

Naomi Guild meets the third Thursday at 9:30 a.m in the Parlor of the church. On Nov. 21, members of Naomi Guild helped with the UMCOR health kits that are sent to the UMCOR Depot in Baldwin, La.

The UMW salad luncheon was held in September and ladies from area churches were invited. Betty Baus, Journey in Action Leader, set up donation boxes in the hallway for diapers and wipes which will go to Hope for Life.

Mary Gordon purchased supplies for 125 UMCOR health kits. The UMW Guild members helped put the kits together on Nov. 21. Chuck and Linda Buchmueller will deliver the kits to UMCOR Sager Brown Depot in Baldwin, La.

The health kits contain a hand towel, washcloth, comb, fingernail clipper, adhesive bandages and a toothbrush put together in a gallon size resealable bag. UMCOR responds to crises around the world such as war or conflict, hurricanes, famine, earthquakes or floods.

The Taste of Christmas was held on Dec. 3. Twenty-one tables were beautifully decorated and guests were served delicious food. Genny Schmidt and Jeanette Garretson are co-chairs of the fundraiser event. Proceeds are donated to various mission in the district and Pratt community.