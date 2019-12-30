Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced recipients of more than $20 million in grants from the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance fund.

These dollars are generated by federal fines, penalty assessments, forfeited appearances and bail bonds. No taxpayer money is deposited into the Federal Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a news release from Kelly's office.

“Grants for programs that assist victims and survivors of crime are so critical to Kansans,” Kelly said. “No one should have to go through this process alone. These grants will help fund the programs that victims and survivors can access during tragic situations.”

A total of $20,520,561 was awarded to 65 organizations, according to the release. Organizations in this region and the sums they are receiving are:

Barton County: Family Crisis Center, $551,903; Barton County Attorney’s Office, $41,475

Finney County: Family Crisis Services, $358,252; Spirit of the Plains, CASA, $30,671

Ford County: CASA-Children Worth Saving, $45,291; Crisis Center of Dodge City, $146,647; Ford County Attorney’s Office, $182,709

Harvey County: CASA: A Voice for Children, $50,569; Harvey County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force, $813,597; Heart to Heart, $93,097

Reno County: BrightHouse, $426,007

Scott County: Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, $680,760

Seward County: Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services, $304,146.