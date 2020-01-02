Local partiers enjoy fellowship, food and dancing while bringing in 2020.

It was a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program New Year's Eve dance featuring Lane Haas and his band that provided live music for the event and brought in 2020.

To start the evening, partiers were treated to long tables full of main course items and deserts along with coffee, tea and water for the first hour of the special New Year's Eve dance.

Dozens of guests then moved from the dining room to the dance floor where Lane Haas and his band played a mix of country western and rock and roll music. Haas' band members Wyatt wilson on lead guitar, Tyler Cronister on drums, John Blundell on bass guitar and Haas, kept up a lively beat as guests danced or sat and listened to the music.

Every hour on the hour, RSVP program director Tiffany Ailstock, would set off a confetti popper to get ready for the new year. At midnight, the Haas band finished a number just as the clock hit midnight and everyone set off confetti poppers that filled the air with multicolored confetti.

While the crowd was a little small, the partiers enjoyed the fellowship, food and dancing as they brought in 2020.