Pratt County Commissioners consider employee specifications, soil testing and cleaning contract.

Catherine Rohrer, South Central Kansas Community Corrections Director, is seeking a replacement for a staff member to handle cognitive programming for adults. The employee has been with SCKCC for 14 years and will be difficult to replace, said Rohrer when she notified the Pratt County Commissioners of the position opening at their Dec. 30 meeting.

People can lose their identity information when go to jail. This position helps those people reestablish their identity information.

This will not be an easy position to fill. This job requires some special training that is not available in Pratt. Plus its 100 hours of training required for this job, said Rohrer who will consider other recruiting options.

"I'm planning on going to universities and recruiting," Rohrer said.

She would also consider someone who has a background in teaching or perhaps offer an internship.

"This is not just a run of the mill position," Rohrer said. "The person must truly have a sense of responsibility and be able to work on their own. This person has to have a willingness to work and know the system."

Besides replacing an employee, the SCKCC is updating their technology with new software and five new Dell computers. The improvements will allow backup for every computer in the department. Several computers were damaged by a lightning strike so the new computers are necessary.

Commissioners approved a contract for $5,600 for Terracon to perform soil testing at the future site of the public safety building just east of Pratt on the north side of U.S. 54 at NE 20th Street. There would be an additional $500 needed to cover other services. The soil samples are vital information prior to construction of the new building. Kelly McMurphy is architect.

After reviewing the contract, Tyson Eisenhauer, Pratt County Counselor, said it was a good contract and assured the commissioners there would be no additional cost to the county.

Commissioners approve a public defender contract with Mandi Stephenson for $36,695. A public defender for Chay Howard for the same amount had previously been approved.

A cleaning contract with Lou's Cleaning service for $1,200 per month was approved.

Pratt County road crews will be spending several days in the Isabel are, working on roads impacted by the rains from 2019.

Doug Freund, county road and bridge supervisor, said his department has received $108,000 in Federal Emergency Management Funds to help cover the damage the county suffered in the Labor Day flood in 2018 when the county received 8.6 inches of rain.

Freund said that Nebraska had suffered lots of flooding and FEMA payments were slow because they were sending payments to Nebraska first.