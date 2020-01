A gas station and convenience store was held up at gunpoint early Friday, and the assailant remained at large, authorities said.

The robbery was reported around 3 a.m. at the Kicks 66 store at 3300 S.W. Gage Blvd.

Authorities said a person entered the business and robbed it of cash.

The robber then fled the business.

Additional details, including a description of the robber, weren't immediately available.

