Lots of geese were seen relaxing at the Carey Park ponds Thursday afternoon, and with the mild temperatures, many people came out to watch them, feed them and photograph them. And fortunately for the geese, the people who came to feed them in the afternoon were throwing out corn.

Sean Thomas, assistant parks and facilities director with the City of Hutchinson, said there is a resident population of Canada geese that stay at Carey Park year-round. If fact, there have been female geese that have found a successful way to safely nest in some of the trees at the golf course, which is an unusual choice.

In June, during their flightless stage, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism did a banding project on the Carey Park resident population to study them and get a better idea of what they are dealing with.

"Currently there can be about 3-5,000 geese in Carey Park this time of year," said Thomas. "They graze on lawns, sports fields, rest and drink water from the ponds, with the zoo and fishing ponds being the most popular."

Thomas noted that it's important that park visitors not feed the geese and ducks human foods, such as bread, crackers or Cheerios cereal.

"It's doing them more harm than good when you feed them anything that has processed grains. The geese and ducks are not able to digest the processed grains like humans can. It can lead to a disease called Angel Wing Syndrome where the flight feathers do not grow correctly and they become immobilized, which leads them to lose the ability to fly for the rest of their lives," Thomas said.

"This keeps the birds from permanently migrating, which increases the local resident population. This also makes them susceptible to attack by predators such as coyotes," he said. "It is much better to feed natural grain products that the birds would encounter out in the wild."

He suggested that if you want to feed the birds, to buy a bag of corn feed or other grains from a local feed store and take some of that out to feed them.

But feeding them can also cause them to not want to migrate, to just stay where they are fed.

The birds that migrate are attracted to the resident population in Carey Park and land at the park. Then when they are fed by humans, they don't want to leave, which increases the resident population. And with a larger resident population, they can be troublesome and damage the park.