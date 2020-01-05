Continuance granted in murder case

LEAVENWORTH — A judge has continued a trial for a rural Linwood man who is accused of killing his girlfriend.

The trial of Dan S. Flannagan was scheduled for next week in Leavenworth county District Court. But District Judge Michael Gibbens granted a continuance after Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon raised concerns about a report generated by an expert witness for the defense.

Flannagan, 65, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of Constance Perryman.

Perryman’s body was found April 6, 2018, on property located off of 198th Street south of Linwood. She reportedly died from a shotgun wound.

Flannagan and Perryman had been living together on the property.

Gibbens granted the continuance during a hearing Friday morning.

SEK Humane Society to host 44th annual chili dinner

PITTSBURG — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society in conjunction with the City of Pittsburg Animal Control will host its 44th annual chili dinner on Super Bowl Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 2.,in the lower level of the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

Each $8 ticket includes chili, dessert, crackers and a drink. Tickets will be for dine-in or carry-out dinners only. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Doggie Bag, which is located at 816 N. Broadway.

Quarts of chili may be purchased for $12 cash or check only — no tickets. Quarts can be picked up either inside or there will be a designated drive-thru area on 5th Street on the south side of the auditorium weather permitting.

People who are interested in helping can contact SEK Humane Society Business & Promotions Manager Jasmine Kyle at: jkylesekhs@yahoo.com or 785-275-1631.

All proceeds from the dinner will go for the care and maintenance of the homeless animals at the shelter.