A Pratt woman was injured and hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident on Jan. 3.

Kimberly Sturgeon, 52 of Pratt, was traveling southwest on K-61 near NE 70th Street in a 2006 Buick Rainier when the vehicle died. Sturgeon tried to turn the vehicle onto NE 70th Street. The car began to fishtail as she went across the railroad tracks then it went into the north ditch and struck a tree on the passenger side of the car, causing extensive damage, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log.

Kansas Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mark Crump said he estimated the Buick was traveling about 55 mph when it left the highway. There were skid marks in the ditch leading to the impact area.

Pratt County EMS transported Sturgeon to Pratt Regional Medical Center with a suspected serious injury. According to the KHP Crash Log, Sturgeon was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident that was reported at 2:22 p.m.