First baby of the New Year arrives in Pratt.

Ramiro Esparza, Dodge City, was the first baby born in 2020 at the Pratt Regional Medical Center's Family Birth Suites. Ramiro arrived at 7:19 p.m. on January 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

He was welcomed by parents Raymond Esparza and Daisy Marquez-Esparza of Dodge City, and by his two-year-old big brother Isaiah.

PRMC Communications Specialist Andie Dean said the end of 2019 was busy with four babies born between Christmas and New Year's Eve, but Ramiro was the first baby to arrive in the Pratt hospital in 2020.

For being the first baby of 2020, the family received a gift basket filled with diapers, clothing, books, bath items, cash and gift cards from Pratt Regional Medical Center administration, employees and volunteers.

Dean said more and more babies from outside Pratt County were being born at PRMC due to rising population levels in those surrounding towns and fewer delivery doctors outside of Pratt.