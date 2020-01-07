A utility terrain vehicle that was reported stolen from Bill Snyder Family Stadium at Kansas State University in Manhattan has been recovered, and police continue to investigate the case, it was announced Tuesday.

The UTV was recovered on Monday at an undisclosed location.

Kansas State University Police continue to seek information on identifying two individuals who are suspected in the thefts of the UTV and money from an ATM inside the football stadium.

University officials said the thefts took place between Dec. 26 and 29.

Police have released photos of a male suspected in the thefts driving a UTV; a maroon Chevrolet Impala in the area at the time of the incidents; and a possible female suspect seen on foot.

Anyone with information may contact the Kansas State University Police Department at 785-532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu.