MANHATTAN — Another game to the wire and another heartbreaking loss for the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Wildcats finally erased a 10-point halftime deficit when David Sloan's 3-pointer tied the game with 13 seconds left, only to watch David Samuel score on a tip-in at 1.7 seconds Tuesday night to send the Horned Frogs to a 59-57 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.

TCU, which improved to 11-3, picked up its second straight two-point victory to open Big 12 2-0, while K-State fell to 7-7 and 0-2. The Wildcats never led in the second half, unlike Saturday's 66-61 loss at Oklahoma, where they were in front for 34 minutes.

Desmond Bane's 3-pointer with 2:02 left gave TCU a 56-52 advantage and K-State turned it over on its next possession. But the Wildcats answered with two straight steals of their own, the second one resulting in a Cartier Diarra dunk that trimmed it to two.

After R.J. Nembhard made the first of two free throws at the other end to make it a three-point game with 26.8 seconds remaining, K-State got even for the first time in the period on Sloan's three from the top left of the arc.

Nembhard then misfired on a drive down the left side of the lane, only to have the 6-foot-11 Samuel tip it in. The best the Wildcats could do with the time remaining was a desperation heave from Sloan from just across half court.

Bane led TCU with 16 points and Nembhard had 15, while Samuel finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

For K-State, Xavier Sneed had 19 points and six rebounds, while Makol Mawien finished with 10 points and five boards.

K-State closed within a point, 53-52, when DaJuan Gordon rebounded a Sneed 3-point miss and laid it in with 2:20 left. But Bane answered with a 3-pointer that pushed it back to four.

K-State nearly erased a 10-point halftime deficit, closing the gap to 41-40 with 11:14 left on Sneed's three-point play, capping an 11-1 run.

But TCU answered with a 7-2 run, sparked by a Desmond Bane 3-pointer, and went up 49-42 on a Nembhard free throw at the 7:09 mark.

The Wildcats again clawed their way back with a Gordon dunk and Sneed 3-pointer that cut it to 49-47 with 4:27 left.

TCU caught fire from 3-point range before halftime, outscoring K-State 12-2 over the last 3:20 — all from beyond the arc — to lead 35-25 at the break.

The Horned Frogs were 3 of 11 before hitting four of their last five to break the game open.

K-State, which survived a 7-0 start by TCU to open the game, came back to force six lead changes and three ties before faltering at the end. Montavious Murphy's reverse layup on an assist from David Sloan tied it at 23 with 3:53 to go in the period before Nembhard, Bane and Edric Dennis connected in short order for a nine-point Frog lead.

Makol Mawien ended the drought for K-State with 10 seconds left, but Jaire Grayer beat the buzzer to send TCU to the half with a double-digit lead.

TCU shot 43.8 from the field and an identical 43.8 (7 of 16) from 3-point range in the half, while K-State was 8 for 23 while hitting just 1 of 8 threes. The Wildcats stayed in the game by outscoring TCU 8-0 from the free-throw line.

Sneed had 10 first-half points to lead K-State, which Mawien adding six. Samuel, Bane and Nembhard each had eight for TCU.