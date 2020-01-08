It was all Central Heights Tuesday night in annual county rival game with West Franklin at Ike Cearfoss Gym.

The Vikings rolled to a 55-18 victory in the boys game. Central Heights rallied from a halftime deficit to clip the Falcons, 40-34, in the girls game.

Central Heights boys broke open the game with a 24-point second quarter to open a 38-14 lead. The Falcons scored just four points in the second half, all coming in the the third quarter.

Jarod Crawford paced a balanced Viking attack with 18 points.

The girls game was tight throughout. West Franklin led 15-13 at halftime. Central Heights outscored West Franklin 26-19 in the second half to rally for the victory.

The Vikings were led by Abby Brown with 18 points. West Franklin senior forward Brooke Flory led all scorers with 21 points.

Girls Box

WF (34) — Flory 21, Swank 7, C. Ecord 2, Hutchison 2, Judd 2

CH (40) — Brown 18, Roehl 6, Compion 6, Riemer 4, Meyer 4,Froggutte 2.

Boys Box

WF (18) — Hower 4, Gilkey 3, Conway 2, Swank 2, Martinez 3, Birzer 4, Fischer 2.

CH (55) — Crawford 18, A. Cannady 5, Peel 2, Bowter 10, Burson 10, Bones 3, Coffman 7.