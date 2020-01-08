The Newton High School girls’ basketball team did about everything it wanted to do except shoot the ball well in a 54-48 loss to Campus Tuesday night in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Campus finished 18 of 34 from the field, six of 11 from 3-point range. Newton was 15 of 54 from the field, five of 17 from 3-point range. The Railers forced 24 turnovers and committed just 12.

The game was the closest of the year for the Railers. Newton also posted its offensive best of the season.

“I wish we would have finished the comeback, but the girls played with a lot of effort,” Newton coach Kate Bremmerman said. “We held them to one basket in the fourth quarter. They hit some lucky shots. Our shooting percentage was low. The team goal was under 17 turnovers. If we can keep doing that, we have a chance.”

Tya Tindall led Campus, 1-5 overall and 1-3 in ther with 22 points. Jenisa Cornejo led Newton with 26 points.

The Railers were hit with four fouls in the first 2 1/2 minutes of play. Newton trailed 12-10 at the end of the period.

Campus was able to start hitting from the outside in the second quarter to lead by as many as 11. Newton cut the deficit to seven, but trailed by nine at the half, 29-20.

Newton hit eight of 31 from the field in the first half, while Campus was 11 of 18.

Campus opened the third quarter with a trey. Cornejo answered with five straight points, but Campus countered with a 7-2 run. Newton trailed 43-32 at the end of the period.

Newton opened the fourth quarter with a Cornejo trey. A Cornejo trey with 4:20 remaining got the Railers within six. A Hayley Loewen layup with 3:09 to play got Newton to within five, but Loewen missed a free throw on the play and Campus came back with a pair of free throws and a layup. Newton missed some free throws down the stretch to get closer.

Newton is 0-7, 0-4 in AV-CTL I play, and plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Hutchinson. The Salt Hawks are 3-2, 1-1 in league play, after a 48-32 loss to Maize.

“It will be competitive,” Bremmerman said. “I don’t know a lot about them. They beat Campus by five.”

CAMPUS (1-5, 1-3 AV-CTL I) — Brown 0 (1) 4-6 2, 7; McKenzie 0 (1) 2-2 5, 5; Hixson 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Huggins 1 0-3 0, 2; T.Smith 2 0-1 5, 4; Tindall 5 (2) 6-8 2, 22; Groh 0 0-1 0, 0; K.Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Thomas 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Hubbard 3 0-2 3, 6; TOTALS 12 (6) 12-23 19, 54.

NEWTON (0-7, 0-4 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 1 2-5 4, 4; Valle-Ponds 0 0-2 2, 0; Ken.Gillispie 2 4-6 3, 8; Bass 0 0-0 0, 0; Antonowich 0 0-0 3, 0; Loewen 2 1-3 3, 5; Cornejo 3 (5) 5-6 1, 26; S.Entz 1 0-0 1, 2; Epp 1 1-2 4, 3; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (5) 13-26 21, 48.

Campus;12;17;14;11;—54

Newton;10;10;12;16;—48

Technical foul — New.: S.Entz 4:28-3q.