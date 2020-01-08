1. Clay Gnome Class: 7 p.m. Jan. 8, Lit Studios Paint and Pottery, 416A N. Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $35. Reserve your spot at litstudioson5th.com. Come and get your hands dirty in this class making your own gnome from clay. We will keep your clay gnome, dry it out, fire it, and then you can come back at your convenience to glaze it. Bring your own drinks.

2. Outreach Clinic: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 8, Cunningham Community Center, Main Street, Cunningham. The Kingman County Health Department will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon. Please call 620-532-2221 for more information about our outreach clinics.

3. Adult Paper Crafting: 7 p.m. Jan. 8, Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library, 406 N. Monroe St., St. John. Call the library at 620-549-3227 to register. Materials are prepared, so we need a good count of those attending. Paper crafting classes are the second Wednesday night of each month. Classes are free to registered library cardholders.